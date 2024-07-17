Emmy Awards 2024, le nomination: record per The Bear con 23, Shogun a 25, 11 per Baby Reindeer
Shogun, Mr & Mrs Smith, The Crown, The Morning Show, Baby Reindeer tra le altre serie tv più nominate
Sono passati appena sei mesi dagli ultimi Emmy Awards, eppure è già tempo di annunciare le nuove nomination. Gli scioperi degli sceneggiatori e degli attori hanno stravolto anche la normale scansione delle premiazioni facendo slittare gli Emmy 2023 da settembre a Gennaio 2024. Un ritardo che sta creando qualche confusione tra il pubblico visto che in quella occasione vennero premiate le serie tv della stagione 2022/23 e in un’epoca di binge watching e serie tv che escono in ogni momento è difficile star dietro al periodo preso in considerazione da questi premi.
Così prima di vedere i nominati del 2024 è bene ricordare che ci sono soltanto le serie tv che entro lo scorso 31 maggio (periodo giugno 2023-maggio 2024) avevano rilasciato almeno 6 episodi o tutti gli episodi nel caso di una miniserie. Quindi per esempio non troviamo la terza stagione di Bridgerton, mentre per The Bear si fa riferimento alla seconda e non alla recente terza stagione rilasciata a giugno negli USA e in arrivo ad agosto in Italia su Disney+. Tony Hale e Sheryl Lee Ralph hanno annunciato le nomination principali. La cerimonia si svolgerà il 15 Settembre trasmessa da ABC, mentre il 7 e l’8 Settembre ci saranno i Creative Arts Emmy. Di seguito le nomination principali, tutto l’elenco sul sito degli Emmy.
Emmy Nominaton 2024
Tra le nomination agli Emmy 2024 The Bear ha infranto il record di 30 Rock diventando la “comedy” (e ci sarebbe tanto da discutere su questa definizione) con più nomination arrivando a 23 candidature. Il record assoluto di 32 è di Game of Thrones raggiunto nel 2016. Oltre a Jeremy Allen White e Ayo Edebiri, sono stati nominati anche come non protagonisti Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, ma anche i registi di due episodi, gli sceneggiatori. Shogun ha ottenuto in totale 25 nomination considerando ovviamente tutta la parte tecnica; 18 invece le nomination per l’ultima stagione di The Crown.
Sofia Vergara è la prima attrice latina a ottenere una nomination come protagonista in una miniserie per il ruolo in Griselda. Lily Gladstone e Kali Reis sono le prime attrici native americane a ottenere una nomination come non protagoniste in una miniserie/antologia rispettivamente per Under the Bridge e True Detective: Night Country. Dopo le vittorie agli Oscar Robert Downey Jr. e Da’Vine Joy Randolph ottengono una nomination rispettivamente come non protagonista per Il Simpatizzante e come non protagonista per Only Murders in the Building.
Sono ben 93 le nomination per FX grazie a Shogun e a The Bear che guidano ma anche a Feud: Capote vs the Swans, What we do in the Shadows, Fargo e Reservation Dogs. 70 le nomination per Apple TV+, Netflix guida con 107 nomination mentre sono 91 per HBO/Max. Il gruppo Disney con FX – ABC – Hulu ottiene 147 nomination.
Nomination Serie Tv Drama
Miglior Serie Tv Drama
The Crown (Netflix)
Fallout (Prime Video)
The Gilded Age (HBO/Sky)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Mr & Mrs Smith (Prime Video)
Shogun (Disney+)
Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
3 Body Problem (Netflix)
Miglior Attrice in un drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr & Mrs Smith
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Miglior Attore in un Drama
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr & Mrs Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Dominic West, The Crown
Miglior Attore Non protagonista in un drama
Tadanobu Asano per Shogun
Billy Cudrup per The Morning Show
Mark Duplass per The Morning Show
Jon Hamm per The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira per Shogun
Jonathan Pryce per The Crown
Miglior Attrice Non protagonista in un drama
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie per The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki per The Crown
Greta Lee per The Morning Show
Karen Pittman per The Morning Show
Holland Taylor per The Morning Show
Miglior Cast
The Crown (Netflix)
The Morning show (Apple Tv+)
Shogun (FX, Disney+)
Mr & Mrs Smith (Prime Video)
Slow Horses (Apple Tv+)
Attrice Guest in un drama
Michaele Coel per Mr & Mrs Smith
Claire Foy per The Crown
Marcia Gay Harden per The Morning Show
Sarah Paulson per Mr & Mrs Smith
Parker Posey per Mr. & Mrs Smith
Attore Guest in un drama
Nestor Carbonell per Shogun
Paul Dano per Mr & Mrs Smith
Tracy Letts per Winning Time: l’ascesa della dinastia dei Lakers
Jonathan Pryce per Slow Horses
John Turturro per Mr & Mrs Smith
Nomination Serie Tv Comedy
Miglio Serie Tv Comedy
Abbott Elementary (ABC, Disney+ in Italia)
The Bear (Hulu/FX Disney+ in Italia)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu FX Disney+ in Italia)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Hacks (MAX, Netflix)
Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
Reservation Dogs (Hulu, Disney+)
What We Do in the Shadows (Hulu Disney+)
Miglior Attore in una comedy
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon -A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Miglior Attrice in una comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edeviri
Selena Gomez
Maya Rudolph
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Miglior Cast
Abbott Elementary (ABC, Disney+)
The Bear (FX, Disney+)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Hacks (Max, Netflix)
Only Murders In The Building (Hulu, Disney+)
Miglior Attore non protagonista in una comedy
Lionel Boyce per The Bear
Paul W. Downs per Hacks
Paul Rudd per Only Murders in the Building
Ebon Moss Bacharach per The Bear
Tyler James Williams per Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang per Saturday Night Live
Miglior Attrice non protagonista in una comedy
Carol Burnett per Palm Royale
Liza Colon-Zayas per The Bear
Hannah Einbinder per Hacks
Sheryl Lee Ralph per Abbott Elementary
Janelle James per Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep per Only Murders in the Building
Attrice Guest in una comedy
Oliva Colman per The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis per The Bear
Kaitlin Olson per The Bear
Da’Vine Joy Randolph per The Bear
Kristen Wiig per SNL Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph per SNL Saturday Night Live
Attore Guest in una comedy
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Bob Odenkirk per The Bear
Matthew Broderick per Only Murders in the Building
Ryan Gosling in SNL – Saturday Night Live
Will Pulter per The Bear
Nomination Miniserie e Film Tv
Miglior Serie Tv antologica o miniserie
Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Fargo (FX/Sky)
Lezioni di Chimica (Apple TV+)
Ripley (Netflix)
True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Sky)
Miglior Film Tv
Mr. Monk l’ultimo caso (Peacock)
Quiz Lady (Hulu, Disney+)
Rosso, Bianco e Sangue Blue (Prime video)
Scoop (Netflix)
Unfrosted (Netflix)
Miglior Attore in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv
Matt Bomer, Compagni di Viaggio
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs the Swan
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Miglior Attrice in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv
Jodie Foster, True Detective Night Country
Brie Larson, Lezioni di chimica
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Miglior Attore non protagonista in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv
Jonathan Bailey per Compagni di Viaggio
Robert Downey Jr. per Il Simpatizzante
Tom Goodman-Hill per Baby Reindeer
John Hwkes per True Detective: Night County
Lamorne Morris per Fargo
Lewis Pullman per Lezioni di Chimica
Treat Williams per Feud: Capote vs the Swans
Miglior Attrice non protagonista in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv
Dakota Fanning per Ripley
Lily Gladstone per Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning per Baby Reindeer
Aia Naomi King per Lezioni di Chimica
Diane Lane per Feud: Capote vs the Swans
Nava Mau per Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis per True Detective: Night Country
Miglior Cast
Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Fargo (FX, Sky)
Feud: Capote vs The Swans (FX, Disney+)
Ripley (Netflix)
True Detective: Night Country (HBO, Sky)
Le altre nomination tv
Miglior Talk Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Daily Show
Miglior Reality Competition
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Traitors
Top Chef
The Voice
Miglior Serie Animata
Bob’s Burgers (Fox, Disney+ in Italia)
Blue Eye Samurai (Netflix)
Scavangers Reign (HBO)
X-Men ’97 (Disney+)
I Simpson (Fox, Disney+ in Italia)