Emmy Awards 2024, le nomination: record per The Bear con 23, Shogun a 25, 11 per Baby Reindeer

Sono passati appena sei mesi dagli ultimi Emmy Awards, eppure è già tempo di annunciare le nuove nomination. Gli scioperi degli sceneggiatori e degli attori hanno stravolto anche la normale scansione delle premiazioni facendo slittare gli Emmy 2023 da settembre a Gennaio 2024. Un ritardo che sta creando qualche confusione tra il pubblico visto che in quella occasione vennero premiate le serie tv della stagione 2022/23 e in un’epoca di binge watching e serie tv che escono in ogni momento è difficile star dietro al periodo preso in considerazione da questi premi.

Così prima di vedere i nominati del 2024 è bene ricordare che ci sono soltanto le serie tv che entro lo scorso 31 maggio (periodo giugno 2023-maggio 2024) avevano rilasciato almeno 6 episodi o tutti gli episodi nel caso di una miniserie. Quindi per esempio non troviamo la terza stagione di Bridgerton, mentre per The Bear si fa riferimento alla seconda e non alla recente terza stagione rilasciata a giugno negli USA e in arrivo ad agosto in Italia su Disney+. Tony Hale e Sheryl Lee Ralph hanno annunciato le nomination principali. La cerimonia si svolgerà il 15 Settembre trasmessa da ABC, mentre il 7 e l’8 Settembre ci saranno i Creative Arts Emmy. Di seguito le nomination principali, tutto l’elenco sul sito degli Emmy.

Emmy Nominaton 2024

Tra le nomination agli Emmy 2024 The Bear ha infranto il record di 30 Rock diventando la “comedy” (e ci sarebbe tanto da discutere su questa definizione) con più nomination arrivando a 23 candidature. Il record assoluto di 32 è di Game of Thrones raggiunto nel 2016. Oltre a Jeremy Allen White e Ayo Edebiri, sono stati nominati anche come non protagonisti Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, ma anche i registi di due episodi, gli sceneggiatori. Shogun ha ottenuto in totale 25 nomination considerando ovviamente tutta la parte tecnica; 18 invece le nomination per l’ultima stagione di The Crown.

Sofia Vergara è la prima attrice latina a ottenere una nomination come protagonista in una miniserie per il ruolo in Griselda. Lily Gladstone e Kali Reis sono le prime attrici native americane a ottenere una nomination come non protagoniste in una miniserie/antologia rispettivamente per Under the Bridge e True Detective: Night Country. Dopo le vittorie agli Oscar Robert Downey Jr. e Da’Vine Joy Randolph ottengono una nomination rispettivamente come non protagonista per Il Simpatizzante e come non protagonista per Only Murders in the Building.

Sono ben 93 le nomination per FX grazie a Shogun e a The Bear che guidano ma anche a Feud: Capote vs the Swans, What we do in the Shadows, Fargo e Reservation Dogs. 70 le nomination per Apple TV+, Netflix guida con 107 nomination mentre sono 91 per HBO/Max. Il gruppo Disney con FX – ABC – Hulu ottiene 147 nomination.

Nomination Serie Tv Drama

Miglior Serie Tv Drama

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (HBO/Sky)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mr & Mrs Smith (Prime Video)

Shogun (Disney+)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Miglior Attrice in un drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr & Mrs Smith

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Miglior Attore in un Drama

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr & Mrs Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Dominic West, The Crown

Miglior Attore Non protagonista in un drama

Tadanobu Asano per Shogun

Billy Cudrup per The Morning Show

Mark Duplass per The Morning Show

Jon Hamm per The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira per Shogun

Jonathan Pryce per The Crown

Miglior Attrice Non protagonista in un drama

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie per The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki per The Crown

Greta Lee per The Morning Show

Karen Pittman per The Morning Show

Holland Taylor per The Morning Show

Miglior Cast

The Crown (Netflix)

The Morning show (Apple Tv+)

Shogun (FX, Disney+)

Mr & Mrs Smith (Prime Video)

Slow Horses (Apple Tv+)

Attrice Guest in un drama

Michaele Coel per Mr & Mrs Smith

Claire Foy per The Crown

Marcia Gay Harden per The Morning Show

Sarah Paulson per Mr & Mrs Smith

Parker Posey per Mr. & Mrs Smith

Attore Guest in un drama

Nestor Carbonell per Shogun

Paul Dano per Mr & Mrs Smith

Tracy Letts per Winning Time: l’ascesa della dinastia dei Lakers

Jonathan Pryce per Slow Horses

John Turturro per Mr & Mrs Smith

Nomination Serie Tv Comedy

Miglio Serie Tv Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC, Disney+ in Italia)

The Bear (Hulu/FX Disney+ in Italia)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu FX Disney+ in Italia)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (MAX, Netflix)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (Hulu, Disney+)

What We Do in the Shadows (Hulu Disney+)

Miglior Attore in una comedy

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon -A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Miglior Attrice in una comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edeviri

Selena Gomez

Maya Rudolph

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Miglior Cast

Abbott Elementary (ABC, Disney+)

The Bear (FX, Disney+)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (Max, Netflix)

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu, Disney+)

Miglior Attore non protagonista in una comedy

Lionel Boyce per The Bear

Paul W. Downs per Hacks

Paul Rudd per Only Murders in the Building

Ebon Moss Bacharach per The Bear

Tyler James Williams per Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang per Saturday Night Live

Miglior Attrice non protagonista in una comedy

Carol Burnett per Palm Royale

Liza Colon-Zayas per The Bear

Hannah Einbinder per Hacks

Sheryl Lee Ralph per Abbott Elementary

Janelle James per Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep per Only Murders in the Building

Attrice Guest in una comedy

Oliva Colman per The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis per The Bear

Kaitlin Olson per The Bear

Da’Vine Joy Randolph per The Bear

Kristen Wiig per SNL Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph per SNL Saturday Night Live

Attore Guest in una comedy

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Bob Odenkirk per The Bear

Matthew Broderick per Only Murders in the Building

Ryan Gosling in SNL – Saturday Night Live

Will Pulter per The Bear

Nomination Miniserie e Film Tv

Miglior Serie Tv antologica o miniserie

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Fargo (FX/Sky)

Lezioni di Chimica (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Sky)

Miglior Film Tv

Mr. Monk l’ultimo caso (Peacock)

Quiz Lady (Hulu, Disney+)

Rosso, Bianco e Sangue Blue (Prime video)

Scoop (Netflix)

Unfrosted (Netflix)

Miglior Attore in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv

Matt Bomer, Compagni di Viaggio

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs the Swan

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Miglior Attrice in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv

Jodie Foster, True Detective Night Country

Brie Larson, Lezioni di chimica

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Miglior Attore non protagonista in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv

Jonathan Bailey per Compagni di Viaggio

Robert Downey Jr. per Il Simpatizzante

Tom Goodman-Hill per Baby Reindeer

John Hwkes per True Detective: Night County

Lamorne Morris per Fargo

Lewis Pullman per Lezioni di Chimica

Treat Williams per Feud: Capote vs the Swans

Miglior Attrice non protagonista in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv

Dakota Fanning per Ripley

Lily Gladstone per Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning per Baby Reindeer

Aia Naomi King per Lezioni di Chimica

Diane Lane per Feud: Capote vs the Swans

Nava Mau per Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis per True Detective: Night Country

Miglior Cast

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Fargo (FX, Sky)

Feud: Capote vs The Swans (FX, Disney+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO, Sky)

Le altre nomination tv

Miglior Talk Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Daily Show

Miglior Reality Competition

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Traitors

Top Chef

The Voice

Miglior Serie Animata

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, Disney+ in Italia)

Blue Eye Samurai (Netflix)

Scavangers Reign (HBO)

X-Men ’97 (Disney+)

I Simpson (Fox, Disney+ in Italia)