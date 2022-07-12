Emmy Awards 2022, tutte le nomination: dominano Succession e Ted Lasso, candidata Squid Game
HBO e HBO Max guidano tra Succession, White Lotus e Hacks, tante nomination per le miniserie HULU
Annunciate le nomination agli Emmy 2022 da Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) e J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm). Non è stato semplice per i membri dell’Academy visto che come ha dichiarato il presidente dell’accademia c’è stato il record di produzioni e il record di programmi inviati dai vari network per essere candidati. E alla fine i giurati hanno scelto un mix tra tradizione e novità, cercando di puntare su titoli conosciuti e popolari come Squid Game o Stranger Things, affiancati da qualche nuova serie tv acclamata come Only Murders in the Building, Abbott Elementary e Severance – Scissione.
Succession di HBO guida con ben 25 nomination, seguita da Ted Lasso di Apple Tv+ e The White Lotus di HBO con 20. Ancora dietro a 17 troviamo Only Murders in the Building e a 16 Euphoria (naturalmente questi numeri includono tutte le categorie che non trovate elencate di seguito dove abbiamo inserito solo le principali, sul sito degli Emmy tutte le candidature).
Ottenendo la seconda nomination per Euphoria, Zendaya diventa l’attrice più giovane a ottenere due candidature. Ovviamente da record le nomination per Squid Game prima serie tv non in lingua inglese a esser nominata come Best Drama e per il miglior attore. Tra gli esclusi si segnalano l’ultima stagione di This is Us, Yellowstone, la sorpresa Reservation Dogs, Selena Gomez per Only Murders in the Buildings. Sorprende anche l’assenza di Sean Penn e Julia Roberts per Gaslit così come non c’è nemmeno un attore o attrice latina tra i nominati.
I vincitori saranno annunciati lunedì 12 settembre in diretta su NBC, al momento non è stato ancora scelto il conduttore o la conduttrice della serata. Di seguito le nomination principali.
- Miglior Serie Drama
Better Call Saul – AMC
Euphoria – HBO
Ozark – Netflix
Severance – Apple Tv+
Squid Game – Netflix
Stranger Things (stagione 4, Volume 1) – Netflix
Succession – HBO
Yellowjackets – Showtime
- Miglior Serie Comedy
Abbott Elementary – ABC
Barry – HBO
Curb Your Enthusiasm – HBO
Hacks – HBO Max
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Prime Video
Only Murders in the Building – HULU
Ted Lasso – Apple Tv+
What We Do in the Shadows – FX
- Miglior serie limitata o antologica
Dopesick – HULU
The Dropout – HULU
Inventing Anna – Netflix
Pam & Tommy – HULU
The White Lotus – HBO
- Miglior film-tv
Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers – Disney+
Ray Donovan: The Movie – Showtime
Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon – Comedy Central
The Survivor – HBO
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas – Roku
- Miglior attore protagonista di una serie Drama
Jason Bateman per Ozark
Brian Cox per Succession
Lee Jung-jae per Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk per Better Call Saul
Adam Scott per Severance – Scissione
Jeremy Strong per Succession
- Miglior attrice protagonista di una serie Drama
Jodie Comer per Killing Eve
Laura Linney per Ozark
Melanie Lynskey per Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh per Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon per The Morning Show
Zendaya per Euphoria
- Miglior attore protagonista di una serie Comedy
Donald Glover per Atlanta
Bill Hader per Barry
Nicholas Hoult per The Great
Steve Martin per Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short per Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis per Ted Lasso
- Miglior attrice protagonista di una serie Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan per The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson per Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco per The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning per The Great
Issa Rae per Insecure
Jean Smart per Hacks
- Miglior attore protagonista di una serie limitata o antologica
Colin Firth per The Staircase
Andrew Garfield per Under The Bannet of Heaven (In Nome del cielo)
Oscar Isaac per Scene da un Matrimonio
Michael Keaton per Dopesick
Himesh Patel per Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan per Pam & Tommy
- Miglior attrice protagonista di una serie limitata o antologica
Toni Collette per The Staircase
Julia Garner per Inventing Anna
Lily James per Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson per Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qually per Maid
Amanda Seyfried per The Dropout
- Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie Drama
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
John Turturro, Severance-Scissione
Christopher Walken, Severance- Scissione
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
- Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie Drama
Patricia Arquette, Severance-Scissione
Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
- Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie Comedy
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
- Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie Comedy
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie limitata, antologica o film-tv
Murray Bartlett per The White Lotus
Jake Lacy per The White Lotus
Will Poulter per Dopesick
Seth Rogen per Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard per Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg per Dopesick
Steve Zahn per The White Lotus
- Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie limitata, antologica o film-tv
Connie Britton per The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge per The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario per The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever per Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell per The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney per The White Lotus
Mare Winningham per Dopesick
- Miglior attore Guest Star in una serie drama
Adrien Brody, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
Colton Domingo, Euphoria
Arian Moayed, Succession
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
- Miglior attrice Guest Star in una serie drama
Hope Davis, Succession
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
Lee You-mi, Squid Game
- Miglior attore Guest Star in una serie comedy
Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance, Ted Lasso
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
- Miglior attrice Guest Star in una serie comedy
Jane Adams, Hacks
Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks
Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building
Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
- Miglior Competition Show
The Amazing Race – Cbs
Nailed It! – Netflix
Ru Paul’s Drag Race – Vh1
Top Chef – Bravo
The Voice – Nbc
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girrls – Prime Video
- Miglior serie animata
Arcane – Netflix
Bob’s Burgers – FOX
Rick and Morty – Adult Swim
I Simpson – Fox
What If…? Disney+