Annunciate le nomination agli Emmy 2022 da Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) e J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm). Non è stato semplice per i membri dell’Academy visto che come ha dichiarato il presidente dell’accademia c’è stato il record di produzioni e il record di programmi inviati dai vari network per essere candidati. E alla fine i giurati hanno scelto un mix tra tradizione e novità, cercando di puntare su titoli conosciuti e popolari come Squid Game o Stranger Things, affiancati da qualche nuova serie tv acclamata come Only Murders in the Building, Abbott Elementary e Severance – Scissione.

Succession di HBO guida con ben 25 nomination, seguita da Ted Lasso di Apple Tv+ e The White Lotus di HBO con 20. Ancora dietro a 17 troviamo Only Murders in the Building e a 16 Euphoria (naturalmente questi numeri includono tutte le categorie che non trovate elencate di seguito dove abbiamo inserito solo le principali, sul sito degli Emmy tutte le candidature).

Ottenendo la seconda nomination per Euphoria, Zendaya diventa l’attrice più giovane a ottenere due candidature. Ovviamente da record le nomination per Squid Game prima serie tv non in lingua inglese a esser nominata come Best Drama e per il miglior attore. Tra gli esclusi si segnalano l’ultima stagione di This is Us, Yellowstone, la sorpresa Reservation Dogs, Selena Gomez per Only Murders in the Buildings. Sorprende anche l’assenza di Sean Penn e Julia Roberts per Gaslit così come non c’è nemmeno un attore o attrice latina tra i nominati.

I vincitori saranno annunciati lunedì 12 settembre in diretta su NBC, al momento non è stato ancora scelto il conduttore o la conduttrice della serata. Di seguito le nomination principali.

Miglior Serie Drama

Better Call Saul – AMC

Euphoria – HBO

Ozark – Netflix

Severance – Apple Tv+

Squid Game – Netflix

Stranger Things (stagione 4, Volume 1) – Netflix

Succession – HBO

Yellowjackets – Showtime

Miglior Serie Comedy

Abbott Elementary – ABC

Barry – HBO

Curb Your Enthusiasm – HBO

Hacks – HBO Max

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Prime Video

Only Murders in the Building – HULU

Ted Lasso – Apple Tv+

What We Do in the Shadows – FX

Miglior serie limitata o antologica

Dopesick – HULU

The Dropout – HULU

Inventing Anna – Netflix

Pam & Tommy – HULU

The White Lotus – HBO

Miglior film-tv

Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers – Disney+

Ray Donovan: The Movie – Showtime

Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon – Comedy Central

The Survivor – HBO

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas – Roku

Miglior attore protagonista di una serie Drama

Jason Bateman per Ozark

Brian Cox per Succession

Lee Jung-jae per Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk per Better Call Saul

Adam Scott per Severance – Scissione

Jeremy Strong per Succession

Miglior attrice protagonista di una serie Drama

Jodie Comer per Killing Eve

Laura Linney per Ozark

Melanie Lynskey per Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh per Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon per The Morning Show

Zendaya per Euphoria

Miglior attore protagonista di una serie Comedy

Donald Glover per Atlanta

Bill Hader per Barry

Nicholas Hoult per The Great

Steve Martin per Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short per Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis per Ted Lasso

Miglior attrice protagonista di una serie Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan per The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson per Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco per The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning per The Great

Issa Rae per Insecure

Jean Smart per Hacks

Miglior attore protagonista di una serie limitata o antologica

Colin Firth per The Staircase

Andrew Garfield per Under The Bannet of Heaven (In Nome del cielo)

Oscar Isaac per Scene da un Matrimonio

Michael Keaton per Dopesick

Himesh Patel per Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan per Pam & Tommy

Miglior attrice protagonista di una serie limitata o antologica

Toni Collette per The Staircase

Julia Garner per Inventing Anna

Lily James per Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson per Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qually per Maid

Amanda Seyfried per The Dropout

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie Drama

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

John Turturro, Severance-Scissione

Christopher Walken, Severance- Scissione

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie Drama

Patricia Arquette, Severance-Scissione

Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie Comedy

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie Comedy

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie limitata, antologica o film-tv

Murray Bartlett per The White Lotus

Jake Lacy per The White Lotus

Will Poulter per Dopesick

Seth Rogen per Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard per Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg per Dopesick

Steve Zahn per The White Lotus

Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie limitata, antologica o film-tv

Connie Britton per The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge per The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario per The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever per Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell per The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney per The White Lotus

Mare Winningham per Dopesick

Miglior attore Guest Star in una serie drama

Adrien Brody, Succession

James Cromwell, Succession

Colton Domingo, Euphoria

Arian Moayed, Succession

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Miglior attrice Guest Star in una serie drama

Hope Davis, Succession

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Martha Kelly, Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Lee You-mi, Squid Game

Miglior attore Guest Star in una serie comedy

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance, Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Miglior attrice Guest Star in una serie comedy

Jane Adams, Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks

Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Miglior Competition Show

The Amazing Race – Cbs

Nailed It! – Netflix

Ru Paul’s Drag Race – Vh1

Top Chef – Bravo

The Voice – Nbc

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girrls – Prime Video

Miglior serie animata

Arcane – Netflix

Bob’s Burgers – FOX

Rick and Morty – Adult Swim

I Simpson – Fox

What If…? Disney+