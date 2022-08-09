TvBlog Summer Celebrity Hits: Paolo Bonolis presenta…

Lui è fra i più grandi della nostra televisione, un vero fuoriclasse della conduzione televisiva. Nato con la tv dei ragazzi (che grande palestra che era e quanti grandi professionisti ha lanciato) poi è diventato non solo fra i più apprezzati conduttori del nostro piccolo schermo, ma anche fra i più bravi e professionali. Oggi ospite e padrone di casa del nostro TvBlog Summer Celebrity Hits è Paolo Bonolis.

Protagonista nella prossima stagione televisiva su Canale 5 alla conduzione di due best seller del nostro piccolo schermo, ovvero Avanti un altro e Ciao Darwin. Il primo nel preserale di Canale 5 ed il secondo nel prime time dell’ammiraglia di casa Mediaset. Ma qui oggi Paolo Bonolis, come i suoi predecessori Pippo Baudo e Alba Parietti, è nelle vesti di deejay per lanciare la sua canzone dell’estate che è uno dei pezzi più celebri cantati da Rod Stewart, ovvero In a broken dream, un singolo della rock band australiana Python Lee Jackson.

In a Broken Dream

Every day I spend my time

Drinkin’ wine, feelin’ fine

Waitin’ here to find the sign

That I can understand

Yes I am

In the days between the hours

Ivory towers, bloody flowers

Push their heads into the air

I don’t care if I ever know

Here I go

Don’t push your love too far

Your wounds won’t leave a scar

Right now is where you are

In a broken dream

On the pad before my eyes

Paper cries, tellin’ lies

The promises you gave

From the grave of a broken heart

Every day I spend my time

Drinkin’ wine, feelin’ fine

Waitin’ here to find the sign

That I can understand

Yes I am

Don’t push your love too far

Your wounds won’t leave a scar

Right now is where you are

In a broken dream

Did someone bow their head

Did someone break the bread

Good people are in bed

Before nine o’clock

Yeah

Don’t push your love too far

You know your wounds, your wounds won’t even leave a scar

Right now is where you are

In a broken dream, broken dream

In a broken dream

In a broken dream

In a broken dream

In a broken dream

Oh yeah, oh yeah

Oh yeah, oh yeah

(di David Bentley)

Grazie a Paolo Bonolis, arrivederci a domani con il prossimo appuntamento con TvBlog Summer Celebrity Hits e ora la sigla!

BONUS TRACK

C’è anche una canzone di coppia per Paolo Bonolis, una canzone speciale che ricorda un’estate insieme alla moglie Sonia Bruganelli. Si tratta di un brano bellissimo cantato dal grande Freddy Mercury “In my defence“. E’ un pezzo scritto da Dave Clark ed interpretato da Freddie Mercury che è stato pubblicato per la prima volta nel 1986 sull’album omonimo inciso come colonna sonora del musical Time, dello stesso anno.

In my defence

In my defence, what is there to say?

All the mistakes we made, must be faced today

It’s not easy now knowing where to start

While the world we love, tears itself apart

I’m just a singer with a song

How can I try to right the wrong?

For just a singer with a melody

I’m caught in between

With a fading dream

In my defence, what is there to say?

We destroy the love – it’s our way

We never listen enough, never face the truth

Then like a passing song

Love is here, and then it’s gone

I’m just a singer with a song

How can I try to right the wrong?

For just a singer with a melody

I’m caught in between

With a fading dream

I’m just a singer with a song

How can I try to right the wrong?

I’m just a singer with a melody

I’m caught in between with a fading dream

Caught in between with a fading dream

Caught in between with a fading dream

Oh, what on earth

Oh, what on earth

How do I try

Do we live or die?

Oh, help me, God

Please, help me

(di Clark Dave e Daniels Jeff)