TvBlog Summer Celebrity Hits: Paolo Bonolis presenta…

Lui è fra i più grandi della nostra televisione, un vero fuoriclasse della conduzione televisiva. Nato con la tv dei ragazzi (che grande palestra che era e quanti grandi professionisti ha lanciato) poi è diventato non solo fra i più apprezzati conduttori del nostro piccolo schermo, ma anche fra i più bravi e professionali. Oggi ospite e padrone di casa del nostro TvBlog Summer Celebrity Hits è Paolo Bonolis.
Protagonista nella prossima stagione televisiva su Canale 5 alla conduzione di due best seller del nostro piccolo schermo, ovvero Avanti un altro e Ciao Darwin. Il primo nel preserale di Canale 5 ed il secondo nel prime time dell’ammiraglia di casa Mediaset. Ma qui oggi Paolo Bonolis, come i suoi predecessori Pippo Baudo e Alba Parietti, è nelle vesti di deejay per lanciare la sua canzone dell’estate che è uno dei pezzi più celebri cantati da Rod Stewart, ovvero In a broken dream, un singolo della rock band australiana Python Lee Jackson.
In a Broken Dream
Every day I spend my time
Drinkin’ wine, feelin’ fine
Waitin’ here to find the sign
That I can understand
Yes I am
In the days between the hours
Ivory towers, bloody flowers
Push their heads into the air
I don’t care if I ever know
Here I go
Don’t push your love too far
Your wounds won’t leave a scar
Right now is where you are
In a broken dream
On the pad before my eyes
Paper cries, tellin’ lies
The promises you gave
From the grave of a broken heart
Every day I spend my time
Drinkin’ wine, feelin’ fine
Waitin’ here to find the sign
That I can understand
Yes I am
Don’t push your love too far
Your wounds won’t leave a scar
Right now is where you are
In a broken dream
Did someone bow their head
Did someone break the bread
Good people are in bed
Before nine o’clock
Yeah
Don’t push your love too far
You know your wounds, your wounds won’t even leave a scar
Right now is where you are
In a broken dream, broken dream
In a broken dream
In a broken dream
In a broken dream
In a broken dream
Oh yeah, oh yeah
Oh yeah, oh yeah
(di David Bentley)
Grazie a Paolo Bonolis, arrivederci a domani con il prossimo appuntamento con TvBlog Summer Celebrity Hits e ora la sigla!
BONUS TRACK
C’è anche una canzone di coppia per Paolo Bonolis, una canzone speciale che ricorda un’estate insieme alla moglie Sonia Bruganelli. Si tratta di un brano bellissimo cantato dal grande Freddy Mercury “In my defence“. E’ un pezzo scritto da Dave Clark ed interpretato da Freddie Mercury che è stato pubblicato per la prima volta nel 1986 sull’album omonimo inciso come colonna sonora del musical Time, dello stesso anno.
In my defence
In my defence, what is there to say?
All the mistakes we made, must be faced today
It’s not easy now knowing where to start
While the world we love, tears itself apart
I’m just a singer with a song
How can I try to right the wrong?
For just a singer with a melody
I’m caught in between
With a fading dream
In my defence, what is there to say?
We destroy the love – it’s our way
We never listen enough, never face the truth
Then like a passing song
Love is here, and then it’s gone
I’m just a singer with a song
How can I try to right the wrong?
For just a singer with a melody
I’m caught in between
With a fading dream
I’m just a singer with a song
How can I try to right the wrong?
I’m just a singer with a melody
I’m caught in between with a fading dream
Caught in between with a fading dream
Caught in between with a fading dream
Oh, what on earth
Oh, what on earth
How do I try
Do we live or die?
Oh, help me, God
Please, help me
(di Clark Dave e Daniels Jeff)