TvBlog Summer Celebrity Hits: Carlo Conti presenta…

Music was my first love

And it will be my last

Music of the future

And music of the past

To live without my music

Would be impossible to do

In this world of troubles

My music pulls me through

Music was my first love

And it will be my last

Music of the future

And music of the past

And music of the past

And music of the past

Music was my first love

And it will be my last

Music of the future

And music of the past

To live without my music

Would be impossible to do

‘Cause in this world of troubles

My music pulls me through