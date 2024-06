I thouht @elonmusk had chased the #LGBT censors away from X and instead I see that one of my posts has been censored. I was complaining because they show gay make-outs in prime time on italian TV. This is not hate speech but freedom. Hey Elon! Defend our freedom! pic.twitter.com/ofriRIGl1F

— Simone Pillon (@SimoPillon) June 26, 2024