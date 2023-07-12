Emmy Awards 2023, le nomination: Sabrina Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco tra le non protagoniste

Annunciate le nomination agli Emmy Awards 2023. A indicare tutti i nomi e le serie tv candidate sono stati Yvette Nicole Brown e Frank Scherma presidente dell’Academy della Tv. Le nomination agli Emmy arrivano in una stagione particolare con lo sciopero degli sceneggiatori che ha ormai superato i 70 giorni e lo sciopero degli attori che potrebbe iniziare venerdì. Un doppio blocco per le produzioni ma anche per le attività promozionali di serie già pronte, infatti gli attori in sciopero non possono partecipare ad eventi.

Anche per questo appare molto probabile che la cerimonia di premiazione degli Emmy non si terrà come previsto il 18 settembre in diretta su FOX (negli USA) ma prossimamente, secondo Variety, si starebbe discutendo tra Fox e l’Academy se farli a novembre o a gennaio. In entrambi i casi il presupposto è che gli scioperi siano finiti. In attesa di sapere quando ma potremo fare il tifo per le italiane Sabrina Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco nominate come non protagoniste tra i drama per The White Lotus. Succession e The White Lotus dominano la categoria miglior attore non protagonista e l’ultima stagione della serie sulla famiglia Roy fa il record con 3 attori protagonisti nominati. Le altre sorprese sono le nomination per Mercoledì come miglior comedy, Obi-Wan Kenobi tra le miniserie. Confermata anche la “sorpresa” Beef – Lo Scontro di Netflix.

Altra sorpresa le 4 nomination agli Emmy a Jury Duty esperimento di Freeve in cui un uomo ignaro di tutto finisce in una giuria all’interno di un processo in cui sono tutti attori. Considerando tutte le nomination agli Emmy 2023 (anche quelle tecniche) Succession raggiunge 27 nomination, seconda The White Lotus con 23, Ted Lasso con 21, poi seguono The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel con 14 e Barry con 11. In aggiornamento

Emmy Awards 2023 tutte le nomination

Nomination Serie Tv Drama

Miglior Serie Tv Drama

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC, Netflix in Italia)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO, Sky in Italia)

The Last of Us (HBO, Sky in Italia)

Succession (HBO, Sky in Italia)

The White Lotus (HBO, Sky in Italia)

Yellowjackets (Paramount+)

Miglior Attrice in un drama

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters (Apple tv+)

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Paramount+)

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu, Timvision in Italia)

Bella Rasmey, The Last of Us (HBO, Sky in Italia)

Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)

Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO, Sky in Italia)

Miglior Attore in un Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man (Hulu, FX, Disney+ in Italia)

Biran Cox, Succession (HBO, Sky in Italia)

Kieran Culkin Succession (HBO, Sky in Italia)

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (HBO, Sky in Italia)

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC, Netflix in Italia)

Jeremy Strong Succession (HBO, Sky in Italia)

Miglior Attore Non protagonista in un drama

F. Murray Abraham in The White Louts

Nichlas Braun per Succession

Michael Imperioli per The White Lotus

Theo James per The White Lotus

Matthew Macfayden per Succession

Alan Ruck per Succession

Alexander Skarshard per Succession

Will Sharpe per The White Lotus

Miglior Attrice Non protagonista in un drama

Jennifer Coolidge per The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore per The White Lotus

Simona Tabasco per The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza per The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn per Better Call Saul

Meghan Fahy per The White Lotus

J. Smith Cameron per Succession

Attrice Guest in un drama

Hiam Abbass, Succession

Cherry Jones, Succession

Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Anna Torv, The Last of Us

Harriet Walter, Succession

Attore Guest in un drama

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us

James Cromwell, Succession

Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us

Arian Moayed, Succession

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

Nomination Serie Tv Comedy

Miglio Serie Tv Comedy

Ted Lasso (Apple Tv+)

Abbott Elementary (ABC, Disney+ in Italia)

Barry (HBO, Sky in Italia)

The Bear (Hulu/FX Disney+ in Italia)

Jury Duty (Freeve, inedita in Italia)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu FX Disney+ in Italia)

Mercoledì (Netflix)

Miglior Attore in una comedy

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO Sky in Italia)

Jason Segel, Shrinking (Apple Tv+)

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudekis per Ted Lasso (Apple Tv+)

Jeremy Allen White, Bear

Miglior Attrice in una comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC, Disney+ in Italia)

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock, inedita in Italia)

Jenna Ortega, Mecoledì (Netflix)

Miglior Attore non protagonista in una comedy

Antony Carrigan per Barry

Phil Dunster per Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein per Ted Lasso

James Marsden per Jury Duty

Ebon Moss Bacharach per The Bear

Tyler James Williams per Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler per Barry

Miglior Attrice non protagonista in una comedy

Alex Borstein per The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Ayo Edebiri per The Bear

Janelle James per Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph per Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple per Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham per Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams per Shrinking

Attrice Guest in una comedy

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary

Judith Light, Poker Face

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Attore Guest in una comedy

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt, The Bear

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Nomination Miniserie e Film Tv

Miglior Serie Tv antologica o miniserie

Beef – Lo Scontro (Netflix)

Dahmer: Mostro The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman is in trouble (Disney+/Hulu FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Miglior Film Tv

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)

Fire Island (Hulu, Disney+ in Italia)

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

Prey (Hulu, Disney+ in Italia)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)

Miglior Attore in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv

Taron Egerton, Black Bird (Apple Tv+)

Evan Peters, Mostro – Dahmer (Netflix)

Daniel Radcliffe Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy (Showtime – Paramount+)

Steven Yunn, Beef – Lo Scontro (Netflix)

Kumail Nanjani, Ecco a voi i Chippendales (Hulu, Disney+ in Italia)

Miglior Attrice in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman a pezzi (Hulu/FX Disney+ in Italia)

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy (Showtime – Paramount+)

Dominique Fishback, Swarm (Prime Video)

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things – Le piccole cose della vita (Disney+)

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Ali Wong, Beef – Lo Scontro (Netflix)

Miglior Attore non protagonista in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv

Murray Bartlett per Ecco a voi i Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser per Black Bird

Richard Jenkins per Mostro-Dahmer

Young Mazino per Beef – Lo Scontro

Ray Liotta per Black Bird

Jesse Plemons per Love & Death (Max)

Miglior Attrice non protagonista in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv

Annaleigh Ashford per Ecco a voi i Chippendales

Maria Bello per Beef – Lo Scontro

Claire danes per Felishman a Pezzi

Juliette Lewis per Ecco a voi i Chippendales

Camilla Morrone per Daisy Jones & the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts per Mostro-Dahme

Merritt Wever per Tiny Beautiful Things

Le altre nomination tv

Miglior Talk Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Late Show

Daily Show

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Miglior Reality Competition

The Amazing Race

RuPaul Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Miglior Serie Animata

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, Disney+ in Italia)

Entergalactic (Netflix)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)

I Simpson (Fox, Disney+ in Italia)

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim, Netflix in Italia)

Miglior Varietà Scritto

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live