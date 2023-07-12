Emmy Awards 2023, le nomination: Sabrina Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco tra le non protagoniste
Guidano l’elenco delle nomination Succession e The White Lotus con 24 e 23 nomination totali
Annunciate le nomination agli Emmy Awards 2023. A indicare tutti i nomi e le serie tv candidate sono stati Yvette Nicole Brown e Frank Scherma presidente dell’Academy della Tv. Le nomination agli Emmy arrivano in una stagione particolare con lo sciopero degli sceneggiatori che ha ormai superato i 70 giorni e lo sciopero degli attori che potrebbe iniziare venerdì. Un doppio blocco per le produzioni ma anche per le attività promozionali di serie già pronte, infatti gli attori in sciopero non possono partecipare ad eventi.
Anche per questo appare molto probabile che la cerimonia di premiazione degli Emmy non si terrà come previsto il 18 settembre in diretta su FOX (negli USA) ma prossimamente, secondo Variety, si starebbe discutendo tra Fox e l’Academy se farli a novembre o a gennaio. In entrambi i casi il presupposto è che gli scioperi siano finiti. In attesa di sapere quando ma potremo fare il tifo per le italiane Sabrina Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco nominate come non protagoniste tra i drama per The White Lotus. Succession e The White Lotus dominano la categoria miglior attore non protagonista e l’ultima stagione della serie sulla famiglia Roy fa il record con 3 attori protagonisti nominati. Le altre sorprese sono le nomination per Mercoledì come miglior comedy, Obi-Wan Kenobi tra le miniserie. Confermata anche la “sorpresa” Beef – Lo Scontro di Netflix.
Altra sorpresa le 4 nomination agli Emmy a Jury Duty esperimento di Freeve in cui un uomo ignaro di tutto finisce in una giuria all’interno di un processo in cui sono tutti attori. Considerando tutte le nomination agli Emmy 2023 (anche quelle tecniche) Succession raggiunge 27 nomination, seconda The White Lotus con 23, Ted Lasso con 21, poi seguono The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel con 14 e Barry con 11. In aggiornamento
Emmy Awards 2023 tutte le nomination
Nomination Serie Tv Drama
Miglior Serie Tv Drama
Andor (Disney+)
Better Call Saul (AMC, Netflix in Italia)
The Crown (Netflix)
House of the Dragon (HBO, Sky in Italia)
The Last of Us (HBO, Sky in Italia)
Succession (HBO, Sky in Italia)
The White Lotus (HBO, Sky in Italia)
Yellowjackets (Paramount+)
Miglior Attrice in un drama
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters (Apple tv+)
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Paramount+)
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu, Timvision in Italia)
Bella Rasmey, The Last of Us (HBO, Sky in Italia)
Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO, Sky in Italia)
Miglior Attore in un Drama
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man (Hulu, FX, Disney+ in Italia)
Biran Cox, Succession (HBO, Sky in Italia)
Kieran Culkin Succession (HBO, Sky in Italia)
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (HBO, Sky in Italia)
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC, Netflix in Italia)
Jeremy Strong Succession (HBO, Sky in Italia)
Miglior Attore Non protagonista in un drama
F. Murray Abraham in The White Louts
Nichlas Braun per Succession
Michael Imperioli per The White Lotus
Theo James per The White Lotus
Matthew Macfayden per Succession
Alan Ruck per Succession
Alexander Skarshard per Succession
Will Sharpe per The White Lotus
Miglior Attrice Non protagonista in un drama
Jennifer Coolidge per The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore per The White Lotus
Simona Tabasco per The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza per The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn per Better Call Saul
Meghan Fahy per The White Lotus
J. Smith Cameron per Succession
Attrice Guest in un drama
Hiam Abbass, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Anna Torv, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession
Attore Guest in un drama
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
Arian Moayed, Succession
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
Nomination Serie Tv Comedy
Miglio Serie Tv Comedy
Ted Lasso (Apple Tv+)
Abbott Elementary (ABC, Disney+ in Italia)
Barry (HBO, Sky in Italia)
The Bear (Hulu/FX Disney+ in Italia)
Jury Duty (Freeve, inedita in Italia)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu FX Disney+ in Italia)
Mercoledì (Netflix)
Miglior Attore in una comedy
Bill Hader, Barry (HBO Sky in Italia)
Jason Segel, Shrinking (Apple Tv+)
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudekis per Ted Lasso (Apple Tv+)
Jeremy Allen White, Bear
Miglior Attrice in una comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC, Disney+ in Italia)
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock, inedita in Italia)
Jenna Ortega, Mecoledì (Netflix)
Miglior Attore non protagonista in una comedy
Antony Carrigan per Barry
Phil Dunster per Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein per Ted Lasso
James Marsden per Jury Duty
Ebon Moss Bacharach per The Bear
Tyler James Williams per Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler per Barry
Miglior Attrice non protagonista in una comedy
Alex Borstein per The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Ayo Edebiri per The Bear
Janelle James per Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph per Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple per Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham per Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams per Shrinking
Attrice Guest in una comedy
Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
Judith Light, Poker Face
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Attore Guest in una comedy
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
Oliver Platt, The Bear
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Nomination Miniserie e Film Tv
Miglior Serie Tv antologica o miniserie
Beef – Lo Scontro (Netflix)
Dahmer: Mostro The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman is in trouble (Disney+/Hulu FX)
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
Miglior Film Tv
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)
Fire Island (Hulu, Disney+ in Italia)
Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)
Prey (Hulu, Disney+ in Italia)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)
Miglior Attore in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv
Taron Egerton, Black Bird (Apple Tv+)
Evan Peters, Mostro – Dahmer (Netflix)
Daniel Radcliffe Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy (Showtime – Paramount+)
Steven Yunn, Beef – Lo Scontro (Netflix)
Kumail Nanjani, Ecco a voi i Chippendales (Hulu, Disney+ in Italia)
Miglior Attrice in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman a pezzi (Hulu/FX Disney+ in Italia)
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy (Showtime – Paramount+)
Dominique Fishback, Swarm (Prime Video)
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things – Le piccole cose della vita (Disney+)
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Ali Wong, Beef – Lo Scontro (Netflix)
Miglior Attore non protagonista in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv
Murray Bartlett per Ecco a voi i Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser per Black Bird
Richard Jenkins per Mostro-Dahmer
Young Mazino per Beef – Lo Scontro
Ray Liotta per Black Bird
Jesse Plemons per Love & Death (Max)
Miglior Attrice non protagonista in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv
Annaleigh Ashford per Ecco a voi i Chippendales
Maria Bello per Beef – Lo Scontro
Claire danes per Felishman a Pezzi
Juliette Lewis per Ecco a voi i Chippendales
Camilla Morrone per Daisy Jones & the Six
Niecy Nash-Betts per Mostro-Dahme
Merritt Wever per Tiny Beautiful Things
Le altre nomination tv
Miglior Talk Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Late Show
Daily Show
The Problem with Jon Stewart
Miglior Reality Competition
The Amazing Race
RuPaul Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Miglior Serie Animata
Bob’s Burgers (Fox, Disney+ in Italia)
Entergalactic (Netflix)
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)
I Simpson (Fox, Disney+ in Italia)
Rick and Morty (Adult Swim, Netflix in Italia)
Miglior Varietà Scritto
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live