The Mandalorian 3, Lizzo ruba la scena al piccolo Grogu: “Non pensavo sarebbe stato possibile”

As a kid my dad showed me Star Wars like a rite of passage. When I got the role of The Dutchess I cried all day. Dad I wish u were here to see this!

Thanks to everyone in the Galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars

This is The Way

May the Force be with U pic.twitter.com/vjdVMcHGQg

— FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 6, 2023