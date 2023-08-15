Diciamolo con una canzone summer edition: I feel it coming
Tell me what you really like. Baby I can take my time, We don’t ever have to fight, Just take it step-by-step, I can see it in your eyes, Cause they never tell me lies
I feel it coming
Tell me what you really likeBaby I can take my time We don’t ever have to fight Just take it step-by-step I can see it in your eyes ‘Cause they never tell me lies I can feel that body shake And the heat between your legs
You’ve been scared of love and what it did to youYou don’t have to run, I know what you’ve been through Just a simple touch and it can set you free We don’t have to rush when you’re alone with me
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babeI feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
You are not the single typeSo baby, this the perfect time I’m just trying to get you high And faded off this touch You don’t need a lonely night So baby, I can make it right You just got to let me try To give you what you want
