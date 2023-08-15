Diciamolo con una canzone summer edition: I feel it coming

I feel it coming

Tell me what you really like

Baby I can take my time

We don’t ever have to fight

Just take it step-by-step

I can see it in your eyes

‘Cause they never tell me lies

I can feel that body shake

And the heat between your legs

You’ve been scared of love and what it did to you

You don’t have to run, I know what you’ve been through

Just a simple touch and it can set you free

We don’t have to rush when you’re alone with me

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

You are not the single type

So baby, this the perfect time

I’m just trying to get you high

And faded off this touch

You don’t need a lonely night

So baby, I can make it right

You just got to let me try

To give you what you want

You’ve been scared of love and what it did to you

You don’t have to run, I know what you’ve been through

Just a simple touch and it can set you free

We don’t have to rush when you’re alone with me

