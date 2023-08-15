Home Tv

Diciamolo con una canzone summer edition: I feel it coming

Tell me what you really like. Baby I can take my time, We don’t ever have to fight, Just take it step-by-step, I can see it in your eyes, Cause they never tell me lies

Di Hit  
I feel it coming

Tell me what you really likeBaby I can take my timeWe don’t ever have to fightJust take it step-by-stepI can see it in your eyes‘Cause they never tell me liesI can feel that body shakeAnd the heat between your legs
You’ve been scared of love and what it did to youYou don’t have to run, I know what you’ve been throughJust a simple touch and it can set you freeWe don’t have to rush when you’re alone with me
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babeI feel it coming, I feel it coming, babeI feel it coming, I feel it coming, babeI feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
You are not the single typeSo baby, this the perfect timeI’m just trying to get you highAnd faded off this touchYou don’t need a lonely nightSo baby, I can make it rightYou just got to let me tryTo give you what you want
You’ve been scared of love and what it did to youYou don’t have to run, I know what you’ve been throughJust a simple touch and it can set you freeWe don’t have to rush when you’re alone with me
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babeI feel it coming, I feel it coming, babeI feel it coming, I feel it coming, babeI feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babeI feel it coming, I feel it coming, babeI feel it coming, I feel it coming, babeI feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
You’ve been scared of loveAnd what it did to youYou don’t have to runI know what you’ve been throughJust a simple touchAnd it can set you freeWe don’t have to rushWhen you’re alone with me
I feel it coming (I feel it comin’)I feel it coming, babe (I feel it coming, babe)I feel it coming (I feel it comin’)I feel it coming, babe (I know what you feel right now)I feel it coming (I feel it comin’)I feel it coming, babe (I feel it comin’, baby)I feel it coming (I feel it comin’)I feel it coming, babe (I know what you say right now, babe)
I feel it coming (na, na, na, na, na, na I feel it comin’)I feel it coming, babe (I feel it comin’, oh babe)I feel it coming (I feel it comin’)I feel it coming, babe (I know what you say right now)I feel it coming (na, na, na, na, na, na I feel it comin’)I feel it coming, babe (I feel it comin’, baby)I feel it coming (I feel it comin’)I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, babe
