Diciamolo con una canzone: So Clear
10, 000 days of waking up. I pull myself out of the dust. I’m sun and sea, So suddenly, So clear to me, so clear to me
28 Novembre 2024 21:03
I was down like you see in the moviesCrying on the bathroom floor Blaming everybody around me Hating myself more
I was desperate like you read in the paperScreaming in oblivion I was alone in a lonesome place ‘til I finally said I’m done
10, 000 days of waking upI pull myself out of the dust I’m sun and sea So suddenly So clear to me, so clear to me
I was torn between two bad decisionsStanding on the side of the road Looking in the eyes of a stranger Who told me I’d be nothing alone
But I said no, noJust watch me go
10, 000 days of waking upI pull myself out of the dust I’m sun and sea So suddenly So clear to me, so clear to me
10, 000 days of waking upI pull myself out of the dust I’m sun and sea So suddenly So clear to me, so clear to me