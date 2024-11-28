Home Ballando con le Stelle Diciamolo con una canzone: So Clear

Diciamolo con una canzone: So Clear

di Hit
Diciamolo con una canzone: So Clear
28 Novembre 2024 21:03
I was down like you see in the moviesCrying on the bathroom floorBlaming everybody around meHating myself more
I was desperate like you read in the paperScreaming in oblivionI was alone in a lonesome place ‘til I finally said I’m done
10, 000 days of waking upI pull myself out of the dustI’m sun and seaSo suddenlySo clear to me, so clear to me
I was torn between two bad decisionsStanding on the side of the roadLooking in the eyes of a strangerWho told me I’d be nothing alone
But I said no, noJust watch me go
10, 000 days of waking upI pull myself out of the dustI’m sun and seaSo suddenlySo clear to me, so clear to me
10, 000 days of waking upI pull myself out of the dustI’m sun and seaSo suddenlySo clear to me, so clear to me

Miya Folick – So Clear

Ballando con le Stelle

