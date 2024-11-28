Diciamolo con una canzone: So Clear

I was down like you see in the movies

Crying on the bathroom floor

Blaming everybody around me

Hating myself more

I was desperate like you read in the paper

Screaming in oblivion

I was alone in a lonesome place ‘til I finally said I’m done

10, 000 days of waking up

I pull myself out of the dust

I’m sun and sea

So suddenly

So clear to me, so clear to me

I was torn between two bad decisions

Standing on the side of the road

Looking in the eyes of a stranger

Who told me I’d be nothing alone

But I said no, no

Just watch me go

10, 000 days of waking up

I pull myself out of the dust

I’m sun and sea

So suddenly

So clear to me, so clear to me

10, 000 days of waking up

I pull myself out of the dust

I’m sun and sea

So suddenly

So clear to me, so clear to me