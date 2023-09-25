Diciamolo con una canzone: I Know A Place

I knew

When you told me you don’t wanna go home tonight

And you tried to just shrug it off when I asked you why

Somebody hurt you

Somebody hurt you

But you’re here by my side

And I knew

‘Cause I can recall when I was the one in your seat

I still got the scars and they occasionally bleed

‘Cause somebody hurt me

Somebody hurt me

But I’m staying alive

And I can tell

When you get nervous

You think being yourself means being unworthy

And it’s hard to love with a heart that’s hurting

But if you want to go out dancing

I know a place (ooh)

I know a place we can go (yeah)

Where everyone gonna lay down their weapon

Lay down their weapon

Just give me trust and watch what’ll happen

‘Cause I know (ooh)

I know a place we can run (yeah)

Where everyone gonna lay down their weapon

Lay down their weapon

Don’t you be afraid of love and affection

Just lay down your weapon

Right now

It’s like you’re carrying all the weight of your past

I could tell all your bruises, yellow, dark blue, and black

But baby a bruise is, only your body

Tryna keep you intact

So right now

I think we should go get drunk on cheap wine

I think we should hop on the purple line

‘Cause maybe our purpose

Is to never give up when we’re on the right track

And I can tell

When you get nervous

You think being yourself means being unworthy

And it’s hard to love with a heart that’s hurting

But if you want to go out dancing

I know a place (ooh)

I know a place we can go (yeah)

Where everyone gonna lay down their weapon

Lay down their weapon

Just give me trust and watch what’ll happen

‘Cause I know (ooh)

I know a place we can run (yeah)

Where everyone gonna lay down their weapon

Lay down their weapon

Don’t you be afraid of love and affection

Just lay down your weapon

(Lay down your weapon)

They will try to make you unhappy

Don’t let them

They will try to tell you you’re not free

Don’t listen

I, I know a place where you don’t need protection

Even if it’s only in my imagination

I, I know a place we can go

Where everyone gonna lay down their weapon

Lay down their weapon

Just give me trust and anything can happen

‘Cause I know (ooh)

I know a place we can go (yeah)

Where everyone gonna lay down their weapon

Lay down their weapon

Just give me trust and watch what’ll happen

‘Cause I know (ooh)

I know a place we can stay (yeah)

Where everyone gonna lay down their weapon

Lay down their weapon

Don’t you be afraid of love and affection

Just lay down your weapon

I Know A Place – MUNA (Official Video)