Diciamolo con una canzone: I Know A Place
But if you want to go out dancing I know a place, I know a place we can go where everyone gonna lay down their weapon
I knew
When you told me you don’t wanna go home tonight
And you tried to just shrug it off when I asked you why
Somebody hurt you
Somebody hurt you
But you’re here by my side
And I knew
‘Cause I can recall when I was the one in your seat
I still got the scars and they occasionally bleed
‘Cause somebody hurt me
Somebody hurt me
But I’m staying alive
And I can tell
When you get nervous
You think being yourself means being unworthy
And it’s hard to love with a heart that’s hurting
But if you want to go out dancing
I know a place (ooh)
I know a place we can go (yeah)
Where everyone gonna lay down their weapon
Lay down their weapon
Just give me trust and watch what’ll happen
‘Cause I know (ooh)
I know a place we can run (yeah)
Where everyone gonna lay down their weapon
Lay down their weapon
Don’t you be afraid of love and affection
Just lay down your weapon
Right now
It’s like you’re carrying all the weight of your past
I could tell all your bruises, yellow, dark blue, and black
But baby a bruise is, only your body
Tryna keep you intact
So right now
I think we should go get drunk on cheap wine
I think we should hop on the purple line
‘Cause maybe our purpose
Is to never give up when we’re on the right track
And I can tell
When you get nervous
You think being yourself means being unworthy
And it’s hard to love with a heart that’s hurting
But if you want to go out dancing
I know a place (ooh)
I know a place we can go (yeah)
Where everyone gonna lay down their weapon
Lay down their weapon
Just give me trust and watch what’ll happen
‘Cause I know (ooh)
I know a place we can run (yeah)
Where everyone gonna lay down their weapon
Lay down their weapon
Don’t you be afraid of love and affection
Just lay down your weapon
(Lay down your weapon)
They will try to make you unhappy
Don’t let them
They will try to tell you you’re not free
Don’t listen
I, I know a place where you don’t need protection
Even if it’s only in my imagination
I, I know a place we can go
Where everyone gonna lay down their weapon
Lay down their weapon
Just give me trust and anything can happen
‘Cause I know (ooh)
I know a place we can go (yeah)
Where everyone gonna lay down their weapon
Lay down their weapon
Just give me trust and watch what’ll happen
‘Cause I know (ooh)
I know a place we can stay (yeah)
Where everyone gonna lay down their weapon
Lay down their weapon
Don’t you be afraid of love and affection
Just lay down your weapon
I Know A Place – MUNA (Official Video)