A lady comes and tells me that I got to leave. A rush of blood floods hot thoughts in my head. Who’s gonna drive me home tonight?

Diciamolo con una canzone: Don’t Let the Light Go Out

Stare at a wall that’s told a thousand tragedies

Holding a hand that’s loved every part of me

A lady comes and tells me that I’ve got to leave

Right away everybody is the enemy

Deep breaths from the room where I watch you lie

Any beat from your heart gets me through the night

You’re my love, you’re my death, you’re my alibi

Say this isn’t good bye

Who’s gonna drive me home tonight?

Who’s gonna argue ‘til they win the fight?

You’re the only one that knows how to operate

My heavy machinery

Don’t let the light go out

Don’t let the light go out

Don’t let the light go out

Don’t let the light go out

A rush of blood floods hot thoughts in my head

Red roses sitting silently beside the bed

I’m saying more right now than I ever said

Don’t wanna live if the thought of loving you is dead

Who’s gonna drive me home tonight?

Who’s gonna argue ‘til they win the fight?

You’re the only one that knows how to operate

My heavy machinery, so

Who’s gonna drive me home tonight?

Who’s gonna argue ‘til they win the fight?

You’re the only one that knows how to operate

My heavy machinery

Don’t let the light go out

Don’t let the light go out

Don’t let the light go out

Don’t let the light go out

Who’s gonna drive me home tonight?

Who’s gonna argue ‘til they win the fight?

You’re the only one that knows how to operate

My heavy machinery, so

Who’s gonna drive me home tonight?

Who’s gonna argue ‘til they win the fight?

You’re the only one that knows how to operate

My heavy machinery

Don’t let the light go out

Don’t let the light go out

Don’t let the light go out

Don’t let the light go out

Don’t Let the Light Go Out