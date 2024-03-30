Diciamolo con una canzone: Don’t Let the Light Go Out
A lady comes and tells me that I got to leave. A rush of blood floods hot thoughts in my head. Who’s gonna drive me home tonight?
Stare at a wall that’s told a thousand tragedies
Holding a hand that’s loved every part of me
A lady comes and tells me that I’ve got to leave
Right away everybody is the enemy
Deep breaths from the room where I watch you lie
Any beat from your heart gets me through the night
You’re my love, you’re my death, you’re my alibi
Say this isn’t good bye
Who’s gonna drive me home tonight?
Who’s gonna argue ‘til they win the fight?
You’re the only one that knows how to operate
My heavy machinery
Don’t let the light go out
Don’t let the light go out
Don’t let the light go out
Don’t let the light go out
A rush of blood floods hot thoughts in my head
Red roses sitting silently beside the bed
I’m saying more right now than I ever said
Don’t wanna live if the thought of loving you is dead
Who’s gonna drive me home tonight?
Who’s gonna argue ‘til they win the fight?
You’re the only one that knows how to operate
My heavy machinery, so
Who’s gonna drive me home tonight?
Who’s gonna argue ‘til they win the fight?
You’re the only one that knows how to operate
My heavy machinery
Don’t let the light go out
Don’t let the light go out
Don’t let the light go out
Don’t let the light go out
Who’s gonna drive me home tonight?
Who’s gonna argue ‘til they win the fight?
You’re the only one that knows how to operate
My heavy machinery, so
Who’s gonna drive me home tonight?
Who’s gonna argue ‘til they win the fight?
You’re the only one that knows how to operate
My heavy machinery
Don’t let the light go out
Don’t let the light go out
Don’t let the light go out
Don’t let the light go out