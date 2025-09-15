La notte degli Emmy, tutto quello che è successo | Vincitori e candidati in ogni categoria
In una serata fortemente condizionata da un clima politico pesante dopo l’assassinio di Charlie Kirk, Los Angeles ha festeggiato i protagonisti della stagione televisiva assegnando l’ambitissimo premio degli Emmy, l’Oscar della TV
La 77esima edizione degli Emmy al Peacock Theater di Los Angeles ha incoronato tre protagonisti inattesi e completamente diversi tra loro.
Emmy 2025, la vittoria di The Pitt
Nella categoria drama, “The Pitt” (HBO Max) ha ribaltato i pronostici superando “Severance”, “The Last of Us” e “The White Lotus”: un successo che riporta il genere medical-ospedaliero nel cuore dei premi e consegna a Noah Wyle il suo primo Emmy da protagonista, coronato anche dal premio a Katherine LaNasa come non protagonista.
Nel genere comedy, “The Studio” (Apple TV+) ha messo in fila veterane e favorite: oltre al titolo di serie dell’anno, Seth Rogen ha alzato anche le statuette per miglior attore, scrittura e regia, fotografando la forza di una satira che mette Hollywood davanti allo specchio costringendo ad analizzarne eccessi e difetti.
Nel settore limited, “Adolescence” (Netflix) ha firmato una notte quasi perfetta: miglior serie, regia, scrittura e interpretazioni (tra gli altri Stephen Graham ed Erin Doherty), grazie a un racconto teso e socialmente urgente sul sistema giudiziario minorile.
La Politica sul palco degli Emmy 2025
Gli Emmy 2025 non sono stati solo passerella. Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”) ha scandito un deciso “Free Palestine” all’inizio del suo intervento attaccando pesantemente l’ICE – (International Customer Enforcement), l’agenzia di applicazione degli Stati Uniti, che si occupa del crimine di confine e dell’immigrazione clandestina – che è stato parzialmente censurato. trasformando il ringraziamento in una vera e propria manifestazione di spessore politico.
All’estremo opposto, Stephen Colbert che ha raccolto un’ovazione e il premio Talk Series per “The Late Show” proprio mentre lo spettro della cancellazione ne incombe il futuro: un riconoscimento dal sapore di commiato, accompagnato da un discorso sulla TV “che parla d’amore”.
Il tributo a Malcolm‑Jamal Warner
La serata passerà agli annali anche per il primato di Tramell Tillman (“Severance”), primo attore nero a vincere l’Emmy come non protagonista in un drama. Nel segmento In Memoriam, Phylicia Rashad ha aperto il ricordo dei grandi scomparsi omaggiando Malcolm‑Jamal Warner, protagonista della serie I Robinson, scomparso il 20 luglio scorso in un tragico incidente in mare.
Emmy 2025, conduzione e format
Debutto complesso ma ordinato alla conduzione per Nate Bargatze, che ha tenuto il ritmo con un’idea tanto curiosa quanto divisiva: un montepremi benefico per il Boys & Girls Club legato alla durata dei discorsi. Tra sprint autoironici (il fulmineo John Oliver) e chi ha rivendicato il tempo extra promettendo di raddoppiare di tasca sua quanto raccolto dal bonus del suo intervento, il meccanismo ha dato velocità ma anche qualche elemento di eccessiva ironia.
Glamour e iconografie: il rosso domina
Sul red carpet, i riflettori hanno premiato l’azzardo: Jenna Ortega in Givenchy “gioiello”, Selena Gomez in Louis Vuitton, mentre tra gli uomini hanno convinto Pedro Pascal, Seth Rogen e Colman Domingo.
Il Bob Hope Humanitarian Award è andato a Ted Danson e Mary Steenburgen per il loro impegno nella filantropia e nell’avviamento allo studio dei giovanissimi delle fasce più deboli con un bell’intervento che ha contraddistinto anche la prima premiazione congiunta di coppia.
L’istantanea finale
Tra momenti di delusione e conferme, gli Emmy 2025 raccontano una TV capace di rinnovarsi: un medical che torna centrale, una commedia che punge dall’interno l’industria, una limited che usa forma e sostanza per interrogare la società. Con in primo piano la forza dei discorsi, il peso dei ricordi e l’idea – ancora valida – che la televisione resti il luogo dove le storie diventano conversazioni collettive.
Tutti i premi
In grassetto tra i candidati il premiato
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
WINNER: The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
WINNER: The Studio
What We Do In The Shadows
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
WINNER: Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
WINNER: Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
WINNER: Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Turturro, Severance
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
WINNER: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
WINNER: Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kirsten Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
WINNER: Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
WINNER: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Limited or Anthology Series
WINNER: Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
WINNER: Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Bryan Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
WINNER: Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
WINNER: Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
WINNER: Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys
Scott Glenn, The White Lotus
WINNER: Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us
Forest Whitaker, Andor
Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Jane Alexander, Severance
Gwendoline Christie, Severance
Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us
WINNER: Merritt Wever, Severance
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
WINNER: Bryan Cranston, The Studio
Dave Franco, The Studio
Ron Howard, The Studio
Anthony Mackie, The Studio
Martin Scorsese, The Studio
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Olivia Colman, The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face
Robby Hoffman, Hacks
Zoë Kravitz, The Studio
WINNER: Julianne Nicholson, Hacks
Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
WINNER: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Reality Competition Series
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
WINNER: The Traitors
Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec Daymond John, Daniel Lubetsky, Shark Tank
WINNER: Alan Cumming, The Traitors
Kristen Kish, Top Chef
Scripted Variety Series
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Host for a Game Show
Elizabeth Banks, Press Your Luck
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!
Colin Jost, Pop Culture Jeopardy!
WINNER: Jimmy Kimmel, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
Love Is Blind
WINNER: Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Unstructured Reality Program
America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
WINNER: Love On The Spectrum
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Beyonce Bowl
The Oscars
The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar
WINNER: SNL 50: The Anniversary Special
SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Adam Sandler: Love You
Ali Wong: Single Lady
Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years
Conan O’Brien Mark Twain Prize
Sarah Silverman: Post Mortem
Your Friend, Nate Bargatze