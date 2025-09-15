La notte degli Emmy, tutto quello che è successo | Vincitori e candidati in ogni categoria

La 77esima edizione degli Emmy al Peacock Theater di Los Angeles ha incoronato tre protagonisti inattesi e completamente diversi tra loro.

Emmy 2025, la vittoria di The Pitt

Nella categoria drama, “The Pitt” (HBO Max) ha ribaltato i pronostici superando “Severance”, “The Last of Us” e “The White Lotus”: un successo che riporta il genere medical-ospedaliero nel cuore dei premi e consegna a Noah Wyle il suo primo Emmy da protagonista, coronato anche dal premio a Katherine LaNasa come non protagonista.

Nel genere comedy, “The Studio” (Apple TV+) ha messo in fila veterane e favorite: oltre al titolo di serie dell’anno, Seth Rogen ha alzato anche le statuette per miglior attore, scrittura e regia, fotografando la forza di una satira che mette Hollywood davanti allo specchio costringendo ad analizzarne eccessi e difetti.

Nel settore limited, “Adolescence” (Netflix) ha firmato una notte quasi perfetta: miglior serie, regia, scrittura e interpretazioni (tra gli altri Stephen Graham ed Erin Doherty), grazie a un racconto teso e socialmente urgente sul sistema giudiziario minorile.

La Politica sul palco degli Emmy 2025

Gli Emmy 2025 non sono stati solo passerella. Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”) ha scandito un deciso “Free Palestine” all’inizio del suo intervento attaccando pesantemente l’ICE – (International Customer Enforcement), l’agenzia di applicazione degli Stati Uniti, che si occupa del crimine di confine e dell’immigrazione clandestina – che è stato parzialmente censurato. trasformando il ringraziamento in una vera e propria manifestazione di spessore politico.

All’estremo opposto, Stephen Colbert che ha raccolto un’ovazione e il premio Talk Series per “The Late Show” proprio mentre lo spettro della cancellazione ne incombe il futuro: un riconoscimento dal sapore di commiato, accompagnato da un discorso sulla TV “che parla d’amore”.

Il tributo a Malcolm‑Jamal Warner

La serata passerà agli annali anche per il primato di Tramell Tillman (“Severance”), primo attore nero a vincere l’Emmy come non protagonista in un drama. Nel segmento In Memoriam, Phylicia Rashad ha aperto il ricordo dei grandi scomparsi omaggiando Malcolm‑Jamal Warner, protagonista della serie I Robinson, scomparso il 20 luglio scorso in un tragico incidente in mare.

Emmy 2025, conduzione e format

Debutto complesso ma ordinato alla conduzione per Nate Bargatze, che ha tenuto il ritmo con un’idea tanto curiosa quanto divisiva: un montepremi benefico per il Boys & Girls Club legato alla durata dei discorsi. Tra sprint autoironici (il fulmineo John Oliver) e chi ha rivendicato il tempo extra promettendo di raddoppiare di tasca sua quanto raccolto dal bonus del suo intervento, il meccanismo ha dato velocità ma anche qualche elemento di eccessiva ironia.

Glamour e iconografie: il rosso domina

Sul red carpet, i riflettori hanno premiato l’azzardo: Jenna Ortega in Givenchy “gioiello”, Selena Gomez in Louis Vuitton, mentre tra gli uomini hanno convinto Pedro Pascal, Seth Rogen e Colman Domingo.

Il Bob Hope Humanitarian Award è andato a Ted Danson e Mary Steenburgen per il loro impegno nella filantropia e nell’avviamento allo studio dei giovanissimi delle fasce più deboli con un bell’intervento che ha contraddistinto anche la prima premiazione congiunta di coppia.

L’istantanea finale

Tra momenti di delusione e conferme, gli Emmy 2025 raccontano una TV capace di rinnovarsi: un medical che torna centrale, una commedia che punge dall’interno l’industria, una limited che usa forma e sostanza per interrogare la società. Con in primo piano la forza dei discorsi, il peso dei ricordi e l’idea – ancora valida – che la televisione resti il luogo dove le storie diventano conversazioni collettive.

Tutti i premi

In grassetto tra i candidati il premiato

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

WINNER: The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

WINNER: The Studio

What We Do In The Shadows

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

WINNER: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

WINNER: Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

WINNER: Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

WINNER: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

WINNER: Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kirsten Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

WINNER: Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

WINNER: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Limited or Anthology Series

WINNER: Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

WINNER: Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Bryan Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

WINNER: Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

WINNER: Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys

Scott Glenn, The White Lotus

WINNER: Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us

Forest Whitaker, Andor

Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jane Alexander, Severance

Gwendoline Christie, Severance

Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us

WINNER: Merritt Wever, Severance

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

WINNER: Bryan Cranston, The Studio

Dave Franco, The Studio

Ron Howard, The Studio

Anthony Mackie, The Studio

Martin Scorsese, The Studio

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face

Robby Hoffman, Hacks

Zoë Kravitz, The Studio

WINNER: Julianne Nicholson, Hacks

Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

WINNER: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

WINNER: The Traitors

Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec Daymond John, Daniel Lubetsky, Shark Tank

WINNER: Alan Cumming, The Traitors

Kristen Kish, Top Chef

Scripted Variety Series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Host for a Game Show

Elizabeth Banks, Press Your Luck

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!

Colin Jost, Pop Culture Jeopardy!

WINNER: Jimmy Kimmel, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Love Is Blind

WINNER: Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Unstructured Reality Program

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

WINNER: Love On The Spectrum

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Beyonce Bowl

The Oscars

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar

WINNER: SNL 50: The Anniversary Special

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adam Sandler: Love You

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years

Conan O’Brien Mark Twain Prize

Sarah Silverman: Post Mortem

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze