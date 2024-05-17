Diciamolo con una canzone: The Winner Takes It All

I don’t wanna talk

About things we’ve gone through

Though it’s hurting me

Now it’s history

I’ve played all my cards

And that’s what you’ve done too

Nothing more to say

No more ace to play

The winner takes it all

The loser’s standing small

Beside the victory

That’s her destiny

I was in your arms

Thinking I belonged there

I figured it made sense

Building me a fence

Building me a home

Thinking I’d be strong there

But I was a fool

Playing by the rules

The gods may throw a dice

Their minds as cold as ice

And someone way down here

Loses someone dear

The winner takes it all (takes it all)

The loser has to fall (has to fall)

It’s simple and it’s plain (it’s so plain)

Why should I complain? (Why complain?)

But tell me, does she kiss

Like I used to kiss you?

Does it feel the same

When she calls your name?

Somewhere deep inside

You must know I miss you

But what can I say?

Rules must be obeyed

The judges will decide (will decide)

The likes of me abide (me abide)

Spectators of the show (of the show)

Always staying low (staying low)

The game is on again (on again)

A lover or a friend (or a friend)

A big thing or a small (big or small)

The winner takes it all (takes it all)

I don’t wanna talk

If it makes you feel sad

And I understand

You’ve come to shake my hand

I apologize

If it makes you feel bad

Seeing me so tense

No self-confidence

But you see

The winner takes it all

The winner takes it all

So the winner takes it all

And the loser has to fall

Throw the dice, cold as ice

Way down here, someone dear

Takes it all, has to fall

And it’s plain, why complain?

Di Benny Goran Bror Andersson e Bjoern K. Ulvaeus