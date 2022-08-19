TvBlog Summer Celebrity Hits: Alessandra De Stefano presenta…

Era un’estate degli anni ottanta, lei aveva 13 anni e nel torpore di una Roma chiusa per ferie, come nella sceneggiatura di un segno del destino, capita davanti ad un negozio di dischi (allora ce n’erano) stranamente aperto. Allora si chiudeva per turni ed il turno A segnava dal primo al 16 agosto, mentre il turno B segnava dal 16 al 31. Quel negozio era magicamente aperto. Lei si ricorda esattamente anche come era vestita: con un jeans, delle espadrilles blu che avevano preso la pioggia e avevano un odore di corda bagnata terrificante e una Lacoste blu ereditata da suo fratello, in casa quando sei in otto c’è pochissima scelta, ma assoluta eredità per appartenenza. Quella ragazza, ora donna di successo nella televisione contemporanea è oggi ospite e padrona di casa del nostro TvBlog Summer Celebrity Hits.

La lei di cui parliamo è l’attuale direttrice di Rai Sport Alessandra De Stefano, ma prima di conquistare i gradi di generale Rai, è stata e crediamo certamente lo sarà ancora in futuro, una delle più apprezzate giornaliste e conduttrici dei programmi sportivi della televisione di Stato. Ma torniamo a quell’estate degli anni ottanta. In quell’estate dei suoi tredici anni senza mare e senza orizzonte, come sanno esserlo solo le estati disperate degli adolescenti, Alessandra scoprì la magia ed il ritmo di Michael Jackson, già perchè è lui il cantante della puntata di oggi del nostro TvBlog Summer Celebrity Hits e la canzone dell’estate di Alessandra De Stefano è “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough“. Brano del 1979 inserito nell’album “Off the wall” ha fatto vincere a Michael Jackson il suo primo Grammy Award e gli American Music Awards. Da molti questa è considerata la prima canzone a mostrare il talento di Jackson sia come artista solista, sia come cantante, che come cantautore.

Nove anni dopo quell’estate, Alessandra mise da parte i soldini per comprarsi il biglietto per andare a vedere Michael Jackson dal vivo allo stadio Flaminio di Roma il 23 maggio 1988 nel suo Bad World Tour. Non era estate allora ma per lei, che andò da sola al concerto, lo divenne appena lui cantò quella canzone che conosceva a memoria. E’ in tutte le sue playlist sul telefono da sempre e per sempre. Per non dimenticare soprattutto che non avere orizzonte diventa con il tempo pensare che l’oceano esiste e da qualche parte ti sta aspettando.

You know, I was

I was wondering, you know

If you could keep on

Because the force

It’s got a lot of power

And it make me feel like, ah

It make me feel like, ooh

Lovely is the feelin’ now

Fever, temperatures risin’ now

Power (oh power) is the force, the vow

That makes it happen, it asks no questions why (ooh)

So get closer (closer now)

To my body now

Just love me

‘Til you don’t know how (ooh)

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough

Touch me and I feel on fire

Ain’t nothin’ like a love desire (ooh)

I’m melting (I’m melting)

Like hot candle wax

Sensation (oh sensation)

Lovely where we’re at (ooh)

So let love take us through the hours

I won’t be complainin’ (ooh)

‘Cause this is love power (ooh)

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough

Heartbreak enemy despise

Eternal (oh, eternal)

Love shines in my eyes

So let love take us through the hours

I won’t be complainin’

‘Cause your love is alright, alright

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop (don’t stop, babe)

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough (oh, my baby)

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough

Lovely is the feeling now

I won’t be complaining

The force is love power

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop (don’t stop, darlin’)

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop (go crazy, baby)

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop (keep on, now)

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop (keep on, darlin’)

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop (love power, yeah)

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop (keep on, darlin’)

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop (don’t, no, no)

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough (keep up the power, yeah, ooh)

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough (‘til you get enough, now)

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough (ooh)

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop (yeah)

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough (oh, no)

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop (yeah)

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough (keep on, baby)

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough (oh, ‘til you get enough)

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop (keep on, darlin’)

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop (oh, no)

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop

Don’t stop ‘til you get enough