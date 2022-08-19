TvBlog Summer Celebrity Hits: Alessandra De Stefano presenta…
Al TvBlog Summer Celebrity Hits oggi c’è la giornalista e conduttrice sportiva Alessandra De Stefano
Era un’estate degli anni ottanta, lei aveva 13 anni e nel torpore di una Roma chiusa per ferie, come nella sceneggiatura di un segno del destino, capita davanti ad un negozio di dischi (allora ce n’erano) stranamente aperto. Allora si chiudeva per turni ed il turno A segnava dal primo al 16 agosto, mentre il turno B segnava dal 16 al 31. Quel negozio era magicamente aperto. Lei si ricorda esattamente anche come era vestita: con un jeans, delle espadrilles blu che avevano preso la pioggia e avevano un odore di corda bagnata terrificante e una Lacoste blu ereditata da suo fratello, in casa quando sei in otto c’è pochissima scelta, ma assoluta eredità per appartenenza. Quella ragazza, ora donna di successo nella televisione contemporanea è oggi ospite e padrona di casa del nostro TvBlog Summer Celebrity Hits.
La lei di cui parliamo è l’attuale direttrice di Rai Sport Alessandra De Stefano, ma prima di conquistare i gradi di generale Rai, è stata e crediamo certamente lo sarà ancora in futuro, una delle più apprezzate giornaliste e conduttrici dei programmi sportivi della televisione di Stato. Ma torniamo a quell’estate degli anni ottanta. In quell’estate dei suoi tredici anni senza mare e senza orizzonte, come sanno esserlo solo le estati disperate degli adolescenti, Alessandra scoprì la magia ed il ritmo di Michael Jackson, già perchè è lui il cantante della puntata di oggi del nostro TvBlog Summer Celebrity Hits e la canzone dell’estate di Alessandra De Stefano è “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough“. Brano del 1979 inserito nell’album “Off the wall” ha fatto vincere a Michael Jackson il suo primo Grammy Award e gli American Music Awards. Da molti questa è considerata la prima canzone a mostrare il talento di Jackson sia come artista solista, sia come cantante, che come cantautore.
Nove anni dopo quell’estate, Alessandra mise da parte i soldini per comprarsi il biglietto per andare a vedere Michael Jackson dal vivo allo stadio Flaminio di Roma il 23 maggio 1988 nel suo Bad World Tour. Non era estate allora ma per lei, che andò da sola al concerto, lo divenne appena lui cantò quella canzone che conosceva a memoria. E’ in tutte le sue playlist sul telefono da sempre e per sempre. Per non dimenticare soprattutto che non avere orizzonte diventa con il tempo pensare che l’oceano esiste e da qualche parte ti sta aspettando.
Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough
You know, I was
I was wondering, you know
If you could keep on
Because the force
It’s got a lot of power
And it make me feel like, ah
It make me feel like, ooh
Lovely is the feelin’ now
Fever, temperatures risin’ now
Power (oh power) is the force, the vow
That makes it happen, it asks no questions why (ooh)
So get closer (closer now)
To my body now
Just love me
‘Til you don’t know how (ooh)
(di Michael Jackson)
BONUS TRACK
Sono due le canzoni bonus di oggi di Alessandra De Stefano. La prima è legata al ricordo della sua mamma e si tratta di “Città vuota” di Mina. La sua mamma la cantava sempre e aveva anche una musicassetta dove era registrata. Era stata la colonna sonora di una sua estate prima che nascesse Alessandra. Sorrideva poco la sua mamma, ma quando ascoltava “le strade piene la folla intorno a me” andava via con la mente, era da qualche parte dove forse era stata davvero felice, un tempo. Alessandra ama per quello questa canzone che le regala la sua mamma in cucina che canta e sorride. Un bellissimo ricordo che non sbiadisce mai. Che forse ha poco a che fare con le sue estati, ma che lascia alla sua il mistero di una gioia maledettamente non condivisa ma immaginata, con la mente di una figlia che osservando ed ascoltando ha capito tante cose quando il tempo era andato via, perchè l’amore è qualcosa di universale, impossibile da impalettare, ma carico di un profumo dolce e sensuale, come solo certi profumi di primavera ti sanno dare.
E poi c’è “Time After Time” con la voce di Chet Baker, una canzone ed una esecuzione sublime che Alessandra ci regala :
Grazie dunque ad Alessandra De Stefano per aver accettato di partecipare al nostro TvBlog Summer Celebrity Hits e condiviso con noi quei bellissimi ricordi del suo passato. A questo punto, come sempre, prima di dare la via alla sigla, è il momento di darvi appuntamento a domani per la prossima puntata del nostro appuntamento musicale agostano ed ora sigla!