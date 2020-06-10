Diciamolo con una canzone: Total Eclipse of the Heart

Di Hit mercoledì 10 giugno 2020

Un'eclisse totale del cuore

Every now and then I get a little bit lonely

And you're never coming 'round

(Turn around) Every now and then I get a little bit tired

Of listening to the sound of my tears

(Turn around) Every now and then I get a little bit nervous

That the best of all the years have gone by

(Turn around) Every now and then I get a little bit terrified

And then I see the look in your eyes

(Turn around, bright eyes) Every now and then I fall apart

(Turn around, bright eyes) Every now and then I fall apart

And I need you now tonight

And I need you more than ever

And if you only hold me tight

We'll be holding on forever

And we'll only be making it right

'Cause we'll never be wrong

Together we can take it to the end of the line

Your love is like a shadow on me all of the time (all of the time)

I don't know what to do and I'm always in the dark

We're living in a powder keg and giving off sparks

I really need you tonight

Forever's gonna start tonight

Forever's gonna start tonight

Once upon a time I was falling in love

But now I'm only falling apart

There's nothing I can do

A total eclipse of the heart

Once upon a time there was light in my life

But now there's only love in the dark

Nothing I can say

A total eclipse of the heart

Every now and then I fall apart

(Turn around, bright eyes) Every now and then I fall apart

And I need you now tonight (and I need you now)

And I need you more than ever

And if you only hold me tight (if you only)

We'll be holding on forever

And we'll only be making it right (and we'll never)

'Cause we'll never be wrong

Together we can take it to the end of the line

Your love is like a shadow on me all of the time (all of the time)

I don't know what to do, I'm always in the dark

We're living in a powder keg and giving off sparks

I really need you tonight

Forever's gonna start tonight

Forever's gonna start tonight

Once upon a time I was falling in love

But now I'm only falling apart

Nothing I can say

A total eclipse of the heart

A total eclipse of the heart

A total eclipse of the heart

Turn around, bright eyes