Diciamolo con una canzone: Total Eclipse of the Heart
Un'eclisse totale del cuore
Every now and then I get a little bit lonely
And you're never coming 'round
(Turn around) Every now and then I get a little bit tired
Of listening to the sound of my tears
(Turn around) Every now and then I get a little bit nervous
That the best of all the years have gone by
(Turn around) Every now and then I get a little bit terrified
And then I see the look in your eyes
(Turn around, bright eyes) Every now and then I fall apart
(Turn around, bright eyes) Every now and then I fall apart
And I need you now tonight
And I need you more than ever
And if you only hold me tight
We'll be holding on forever
And we'll only be making it right
'Cause we'll never be wrong
Together we can take it to the end of the line
Your love is like a shadow on me all of the time (all of the time)
I don't know what to do and I'm always in the dark
We're living in a powder keg and giving off sparks
I really need you tonight
Forever's gonna start tonight
Forever's gonna start tonight
Once upon a time I was falling in love
But now I'm only falling apart
There's nothing I can do
A total eclipse of the heart
Once upon a time there was light in my life
But now there's only love in the dark
Nothing I can say
A total eclipse of the heart
Every now and then I fall apart
(Turn around, bright eyes) Every now and then I fall apart
And I need you now tonight (and I need you now)
And I need you more than ever
And if you only hold me tight (if you only)
We'll be holding on forever
And we'll only be making it right (and we'll never)
'Cause we'll never be wrong
Together we can take it to the end of the line
Your love is like a shadow on me all of the time (all of the time)
I don't know what to do, I'm always in the dark
We're living in a powder keg and giving off sparks
I really need you tonight
Forever's gonna start tonight
Forever's gonna start tonight
Once upon a time I was falling in love
But now I'm only falling apart
Nothing I can say
A total eclipse of the heart
Turn around, bright eyes
La Cuccarini è la Cuccarini. Anche se sovranista
Il caso di Lorella Cuccarini, colonna della tv da oltre trent'anni, criticata sempre e solo per le sue simpatie politiche