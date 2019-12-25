Diciamolo con una canzone: White Christmas

I'm dreaming of a white Christmas

Just like the ones I used to know

Where the tree tops glisten

And children listen

To hear sleigh bells in the snow

I'm dreaming of a white Christmas

With every Christmas card I write

May your days, may your days, may your days

Be merry and bright

And may all your Christmas' be white

