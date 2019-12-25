Diciamolo con una canzone: White Christmas
Tanti cari auguri di Buon Natale agli affezionati lettori di TvBlog con Frank Sinatra e Bing Crosby
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas
Just like the ones I used to know
Where the tree tops glisten
And children listen
To hear sleigh bells in the snow
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas
With every Christmas card I write
May your days, may your days, may your days
Be merry and bright
And may all your Christmas' be white
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas
Just like the ones I used to know
Where the tree tops glisten
And children listen
To hear sleigh bells in the snow
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas
With every Christmas card I write
May your days, may your days, may your days
Be merry and bright
May all your Christmas' be white
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas
With every Christmas card I write
May your days, be merry and bright
And may all your Christmas' be white